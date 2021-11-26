Le favole di La Mer

- pubblicità -

La Collezione Natalizia di La Mer è presentata in edizione Limitata: straordinari regali con un tocco di classe.

THE REJUVENATING RITUALS COLLECTION, collezione con 4 prodotti che nutrono e rivitalizzano. Contiene: The Treatment Lotion 100ml, The Regenerating Serum 13ml, The Eye Concentrate 5ml, Crème de a Mer 60ml.

THE REPLENISH & LIFT COLLECTION, idratazione energizzante con 3 prodotti essenziali. Contiene: The Treatment Lotion 30ml, The Lifting & Firming, Mask 15ml e Crème de la Mer 30ml.

THE GENAISSANCE DE LA MER™ COLLECTION, il trattamento non-plus-ultra. Contiene: Genaissance de la Mer™ The Serum Essence 30ml, Genaissance de la Mer™ The Eye & Extpression Cream 15ml, Genaissance de la Mer™ The Concentrated26 Night Balm 5ml, Genaissance de la Mer™ The Infused Lotion 150ml.

THE RADIANT HYDRATION COLLECTION, 3 super-idratanti in confezione regalo. Contiene: The Treatment Lotion 100ml, The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum 30ml , The Moisturizing Soft Cream 30ml.

THE DEEP SOOTHING COLLECTION, l’indispensabile idratazione in un set con 2 prodotti culto. Contiene: Crème de la Mer 60ml e The Concentrate 30ml.

12 MOMENTI MAGICI, il tradizionale conto alla rovescia è tornato per deliziarci con sorprese quotidiane. Contiene: The Treatment Lotion 30ml, The Tonic 30ml, The Intensive Revitalizing Mask 30ml, The Renewal Oil 5ml, The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum 5ml, The Regenerating Serum 5ml, The Eye Concentrate 5ml, The Neck and Décolletè Concentrate 15ml, The Lip Balm 9gr, The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream 15ml, The Moisturizing Soft Cream 15ml e Crème de la Mer 15ml.

