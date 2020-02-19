Kelis: per la prima volta in Italia il 12 marzo a Milano

Kelis sarà in un tour europeo che arriverà in Italia per la prima volta con uno show unico e imperdibile, giovedì 12 marzo 2020 al Fabrique di Milano.

Il 6 marzo 2020 sarà pubblicata la ristampa di ‘Kaleidoscope’ in doppio LP colorato ‘Translucent Orange’ 180g. Questa ristampa conterrà 4 brani per la prima volta in vinile, il Neptunes Extended Mix di ‘Caught Out There’ e tre differenti versioni di ‘Get Along With You’.

Kaleidoscope è l’album di debutto della cantautrice americana. Pubblicato originariamente il 7 dicembre 1999 dalla Virgin Records e prodotto interamente dai Neptunes (Pharrell Williams e Chad Hugo), ‘Kaleidoscope’ è stato un grande successo internazionale, certificato Disco D’Oro in UK.

I singoli “Caught Out There”, “Good Stuff” e “Get Like with You” hanno dominato le classifiche di tutto il mondo. Oltre a produrre l’album, Williams e Hugo hanno partecipato alla registrazione del brano “Ghetto Children”, di cui il rapper Slick Rick è coautore. Tra gli ospiti dell’album ricordiamo anche Pusha-T, Markita e Justin Vince. Kelis ha fatto ballare il mondo intero con i brani “Milkshake”, “Trick Me” e “Acapella”, ha collaborato con Artisti del calibro di Busta Rhymes, Usher, Moby, Nas e Duran Duran.

Lato A

1. Intro

2. Good Stuff

3. Caught Out There

4. Get Along With You

5. Mafia

Lato B

1. Game Show

2. Suspended

3. Mars

4. Ghetto Children

Lato C

1. I Want Your Love

2. No Turning Back

3. Roller Rink

4. In The Morning

5. Wouldn’t You Agree

Lato D

1. Caught Out There (Neptunes Extended Mix)

2. Get Along With You (Soul Inside Radio Mix)

3. Get Along With You (Mix Show)

4. Get Along With You (Pharrell Edit)